Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

131,128 KM

Details

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

131,128KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8555942
  • Stock #: 22146A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2KC805234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22146A
  • Mileage 131,128 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2018 Chevrolet Spark...
 84,703 KM
$19,000 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV
 131,128 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla LE
 96,364 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory