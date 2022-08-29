Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

58,354 KM

Details Description Features

$35,980

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

SL | No Accidents | 1 Owner | Panoramic Sunroof |

Location

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

58,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9046150
  • Stock #: P10480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P10480
  • Mileage 58,354 KM

Vehicle Description

* Panormaic Sunroof * Backup Camera * Blind Spot Warning * Heated Front Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Bluetooth * Driver Memory Seat * Navigation * Leather Seats * Power Liftgate * Push Start * 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription * Front Bucket Seats * 9 Speakers * Air Conditioning * Garage Door Transmitter: Homelink * Heated Door Mirrors * Illuminated Entry * Remote Keyless Entry * Cruise Control * Speed-Sensing Steering * And More! AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Front collision mitigation

