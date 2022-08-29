$35,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL | No Accidents | 1 Owner | Panoramic Sunroof |
Location
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
$35,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9046150
- Stock #: P10480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P10480
- Mileage 58,354 KM
Vehicle Description
* Panormaic Sunroof * Backup Camera * Blind Spot Warning * Heated Front Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Bluetooth * Driver Memory Seat * Navigation * Leather Seats * Power Liftgate * Push Start * 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription * Front Bucket Seats * 9 Speakers * Air Conditioning * Garage Door Transmitter: Homelink * Heated Door Mirrors * Illuminated Entry * Remote Keyless Entry * Cruise Control * Speed-Sensing Steering * And More! AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.