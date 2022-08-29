2019 Nissan Rogue

Sale $34,991 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 5 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9053323

9053323 Stock #: F4PE4T

F4PE4T VIN: 5N1AT2MVXKC837879

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 36,593 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Options Power Locks Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Conventional Spare Tire Mirrors-Memory Headlights-Automatic Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Roof-Sun/Moon Seat Trim-Leather Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Trunk-Release-Remote Wipers-Intermittent Audio-Upgrade Sound System Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor Seat-Memory Wipers-Rain Sensing

