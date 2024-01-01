$15,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2019 Nissan Sentra SV, available now at Westside Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable charcoal interior and a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 115,000km on the odometer, this Sentra is still in its prime, ready to take you on many more adventures.
This Sentra SV is packed with features that make every journey a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, heated seats, and power everything: windows, locks, mirrors, and even the trunk. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, while the rearview camera and a suite of safety features provide peace of mind behind the wheel.
Here are five features that truly make this Sentra stand out:
- Push-Button Start: Say goodbye to fumbling with keys – simply press a button and go!
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on chilly mornings with heated front seats.
- Power Everything: Experience the ultimate convenience with power windows, locks, mirrors, and a power trunk for effortless access.
- Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence thanks to the added visibility of a rearview camera.
- Safety Suite: Drive with peace of mind knowing this Sentra is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Come down to Westside Sales today and take this 2019 Nissan Sentra SV for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
204-488-3793