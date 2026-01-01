Menu
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2019 Nissan Sentra SV! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable ride and impressive features, making it an excellent choice for urban commuters and small families alike. - Striking Scarlet Ember exterior paired with a stylish Black interior - Fuel-efficient 1.8L engine with smooth automatic transmission - Front-Wheel Drive for reliable handling in various conditions - Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers - 7 color display with Apple Siri eyes-free and Bluetooth connectivity - Rearview Monitor Back-Up Camera for added safety - Low mileage at just 55,371 km, ensuring many years of dependable service Experience the Nissan Sentra SV for yourself at Birchwood Nissan. Schedule a test drive today, explore our flexible financing options, or contact our friendly sales team for any questions. Your next reliable and stylish ride awaits! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2019 Nissan Sentra

55,371 KM

$16,492

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Sentra

SV Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM

13498337

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$16,492

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,371KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP3KY281080

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F78WYG
  • Mileage 55,371 KM

Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2019 Nissan Sentra SV! This sleek sedan offers a comfortable ride and impressive features, making it an excellent choice for urban commuters and small families alike.

- Striking Scarlet Ember exterior paired with a stylish Black interior
- Fuel-efficient 1.8L engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Front-Wheel Drive for reliable handling in various conditions
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- 7" color display with Apple Siri eyes-free and Bluetooth connectivity
- Rearview Monitor Back-Up Camera for added safety
- Low mileage at just 55,371 km, ensuring many years of dependable service

Experience the Nissan Sentra SV for yourself at Birchwood Nissan. Schedule a test drive today, explore our flexible financing options, or contact our friendly sales team for any questions. Your next reliable and stylish ride awaits!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer Permit #0086

Tachometer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

engine coolant temp

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Hands-free text messaging assistant
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM/Aux-in Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 7" colour display
Apple Siri eyes-free
USB connection port for iPod and other compatible devices
illuminated steering-wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

