2019 Nissan Sentra

46,993 KM

Details

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
SV FWD | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Touchscreen Radio

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

46,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6546171
  Stock #: 78341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 46,993, 1.8L I-4 Engine, Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission (CVT), One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Touchscreen Radio,Power Sunroof,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Proximity Locks,Eco Mode,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Push Button Ignition,Sirius XM Radio (Free for 3 Months on us),16" Aluminum Wheels,Deep Blue Pearl Metallic Exterior Paint,Charcoal Cloth Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

