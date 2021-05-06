+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
Buying a compact car with a really low payment doesn't mean you should skimp on features, right? Check out this 1 owner 2019 Nissan Sentra that just arrived on trade in loaded SV trim! You get lots of popular features including: heated seats, sunroof, back-up camera, automatic climate control, alloy rims, Bluetooth and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8