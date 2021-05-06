2019 Nissan Sentra

$16,500 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 4 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Tintcoat

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 210622

Mileage 72,412 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.