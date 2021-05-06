Menu
2019 Nissan Sentra

72,412 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
SV w/Sunroof & Heated Seats

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

72,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Buying a compact car with a really low payment doesn't mean you should skimp on features, right? Check out this 1 owner 2019 Nissan Sentra that just arrived on trade in loaded SV trim! You get lots of popular features including: heated seats, sunroof, back-up camera, automatic climate control, alloy rims, Bluetooth and more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

