Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Sentra

23,429 KM

Details Description Features

$23,417

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,417

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Sentra

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$23,417

+ taxes & licensing

23,429KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8974390
  • Stock #: F4PB5U
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0KY243435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4PB5U
  • Mileage 23,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Summer is Here And So Is Kia's 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Program- Now Available on ALL New Kia Models! We Have Finance Rates As Low As 1.99% On Select Models Too! See Birchwood Kia Regent For Details!

Also, Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers- See Birchwood Kia On Regent For More Details!

Birchwood's Buy From Home Program Is Also Still Available: Ask About Our Free "Contact-Less" Delivery!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P205/55R16 AS
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Window grid antenna
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2019 Nissan Sentra SV
 23,429 KM
$23,417 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Stinger GT ...
 25,072 KM
$48,010 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte SX Le...
 51,509 KM
$20,740 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory