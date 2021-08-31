2019 Nissan Titan

Sale $49,991 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 4 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7839099

7839099 Stock #: F49MNA

F49MNA VIN: 1N6AA1E58KN525242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,450 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 2.937 Axle Ratio Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection 200 Amp Alternator Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs) 1323# Maximum Payload Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers 4 Skid Plates Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 5.6L DOHC 32-Valve V8 Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Spray-in Bed Liner Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Black grille w/body-colour surround LED brakelights Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Retractable Rear Step Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 18" x 8" Dark Finished Aluminum-Alloy Tires: P275/70R18 AT Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 12 Speakers 350w Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission 7 Spd Automatic Transmission streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto -inc: 7" touchscreen audio w/IT display (new design) plus 1 media USB port (2 total) hands-free text messaging assistant and 6 speakers

