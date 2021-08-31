Menu
2019 Nissan Titan

36,450 KM

Details Description Features

$49,991

+ tax & licensing
$49,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Nissan Titan

2019 Nissan Titan

PRO-4X 4WD, Apple CarPlay, Nav, Heated seats

2019 Nissan Titan

PRO-4X 4WD, Apple CarPlay, Nav, Heated seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$49,991

+ taxes & licensing

36,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7839099
  • Stock #: F49MNA
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E58KN525242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F49MNA
  • Mileage 36,450 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2019 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4WD, Apple CarPlay, Nav, Heated seats 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 7-Speed Automatic 4WD Magnetic Black Metallic

4WD, Automatic Dual temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim w/Stain-Resistant Bolsters, Heated Front Captain's Seats, Heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Power driver seat, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
2.937 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
200 Amp Alternator
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs)
1323# Maximum Payload
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
4 Skid Plates
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.6L DOHC 32-Valve V8
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in Bed Liner
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Retractable Rear Step
Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 18" x 8" Dark Finished Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P275/70R18 AT
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
12 Speakers
350w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Sliding Rear Window
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto -inc: 7" touchscreen audio w/IT display (new design)
plus 1 media USB port (2 total)
hands-free text messaging assistant and 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

