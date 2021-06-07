Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Polaris Sportsman

800 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2019 Polaris Sportsman

2019 Polaris Sportsman

570CC Fuel Injected 4x4 w/ Winch & Only 800 kms !!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Polaris Sportsman

570CC Fuel Injected 4x4 w/ Winch & Only 800 kms !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 7325429
  2. 7325429
  3. 7325429
  4. 7325429
  5. 7325429
  6. 7325429
  7. 7325429
  8. 7325429
  9. 7325429
  10. 7325429
  11. 7325429
  12. 7325429
  13. 7325429
  14. 7325429
  15. 7325429
  16. 7325429
  17. 7325429
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

800KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7325429
  • Stock #: SCV5836
  • VIN: 4XASEA574KA604368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV5836
  • Mileage 800 KM

Vehicle Description

*** YES ONLY 800 KMS! *** 570CC EFI + 4WD + FRONT WINCH!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: This is a bank repossession and being sold on a strictly as-is where-is basis.


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2018 Bayliner 170 Sk...
 1 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Forest River Sa...
 1 KM
$38,026 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 39,000 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory