2019 Porsche Macan

33,738 KM

Details Description Features

$80,000

+ tax & licensing
$80,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

S | Premium Plus Package

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

33,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8680988
  • Stock #: 261470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,738 KM

Vehicle Description

Fire up the 348 horsepower turbocharged 6 cylinder power train and move the 7-speed dual clutch transmission into gear - this 1 owner, low KM 2019 Porsche Macan All-Wheel Drive in highly desirable S trim is sure to impress, especially in gorgeous Volcano Grey Metallic! Plus asnan added bonus, this rare find includes the following extra options: * 2W6 Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish * 53S 20 Inch Macan Turbo Wheels in Exterior Color * 5ZF Porsche Crest on Headrests * 6FB SportDesign Exterior Mirrors * 6H1 Sideblades Painted in Exterior Color * 7Y7 Lane Change Assist (LCA) * 9JB Smoking Package * H6N 20 Inch All Season Tires * PF2 Premium Plus Package w/Panoramic Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seats, LED Headlights, Heated Rear Seats, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory & 12 Speaker BOSE premium Audio System * QJ4 Window Trim in High Gloss Black

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Led Headlights
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front Head Restraints
VOLCANO GREY METALLIC
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
FUEL FILLER CAP IN ALUMINUM LOOK
14-WAY POWER SEATS -inc: electric seat squab depth adjustment and four-way lumbar support for driver and front passenger Memory Pkg driver and front passenger seat steering column exterior mirror positions settings for lights wipers air conditi...
PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Automatically Dimming Exterior Mirrors Automatically Dimming Interior Mirrors Panoramic Roof System Front Seat Ventilation three-stage ventilation of cushion and backrest Porsche Entry & Drive Porsche Dynamic Light Sys...
WHEELS: 20" MACAN TURBO IN EXTERIOR COLOUR -inc: Tires: P265/45R20 Front & P295/40R20 Rear AS

