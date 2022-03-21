$80,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2019 Porsche Macan
S | Premium Plus Package
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$80,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8680988
- Stock #: 261470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,738 KM
Vehicle Description
Fire up the 348 horsepower turbocharged 6 cylinder power train and move the 7-speed dual clutch transmission into gear - this 1 owner, low KM 2019 Porsche Macan All-Wheel Drive in highly desirable S trim is sure to impress, especially in gorgeous Volcano Grey Metallic! Plus asnan added bonus, this rare find includes the following extra options: * 2W6 Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish * 53S 20 Inch Macan Turbo Wheels in Exterior Color * 5ZF Porsche Crest on Headrests * 6FB SportDesign Exterior Mirrors * 6H1 Sideblades Painted in Exterior Color * 7Y7 Lane Change Assist (LCA) * 9JB Smoking Package * H6N 20 Inch All Season Tires * PF2 Premium Plus Package w/Panoramic Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seats, LED Headlights, Heated Rear Seats, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory & 12 Speaker BOSE premium Audio System * QJ4 Window Trim in High Gloss Black
Vehicle Features
