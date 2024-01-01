$31,999+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Sport 4X4 CREW *LOADED* *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*
2019 RAM 1500
Sport 4X4 CREW *LOADED* *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
2019 DODGE RAM 1500 SPORT NEW STYLE CREW CAB 4X4 5.7L HEMI 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 141,000KMS, automatic transmission, PUSH TO START, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, TONNEAU COVER, HEATED AND COOLED/AC/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GPS/NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $31,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Amerikal Auto
Email Amerikal Auto
Amerikal Auto
Call Dealer
204-990-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-990-5659