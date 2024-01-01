Menu
Loads of Features! Key Features - Remote start system - ParkView Rear BackUp Camera - 8.4inch touchscreen - Apple CarPlay capable - Google Android Auto - Front heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Power adjustable pedals - Class IV hitch receiver - 124litre (27.4gallon) fuel tank - RamBox Cargo Management System - Sprayin bedliner Safety Features - Brake Assist - Electronic Stability Control - Electronic Roll Mitigation - Trailer Sway Control

2019 RAM 1500

139,340 KM

$41,098

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Rebel | NAV | Trailer Tow |

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel | NAV | Trailer Tow |

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$41,098

+ taxes & licensing

139,340KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFLT7KN708749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4Y3V5
  • Mileage 139,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Loads of Features!
Key Features

- Remote start system
- ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- 8.4inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay capable
- Google Android Auto
- Front heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Power adjustable pedals
- Class IV hitch receiver
- 124litre (27.4gallon) fuel tank
- RamBox Cargo Management System
- Sprayin bedliner

Safety Features

- Brake Assist
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Trailer Sway Control
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Stainless steel exhaust
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Off-Road Suspension
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
816.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Hemi Badge
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Sport Performance Hood
Black rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Wheels: 18" x 8" Black Painted Aluminum
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT
Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mobile hotspot internet access
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
2019 RAM 1500