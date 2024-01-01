Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2019 RAM 1500

106,751 KM

Details Description Features

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn Local | 1 Owner |

Watch This Vehicle
11967690

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn Local | 1 Owner |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,751KM
VIN 1C6SRFKT4KN750250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,751 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Spray-in Bed Liner
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert
Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Local | NAV | Remote Start | 8.4
2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Local | NAV | Remote Start | 8.4" Display 137,832 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Durango SRT Local | 1 Owner | 6.4L V8 | Laguna Leather | Sunroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Dodge Durango SRT Local | 1 Owner | 6.4L V8 | Laguna Leather | Sunroof 93,584 KM $53,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Local | Remote Start | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Local | Remote Start | Heated Seats 108,953 KM $24,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500