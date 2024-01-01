Menu
The 2019 RAM 1500 Sport stands as a testament to RAMs commitment to delivering robust performance, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort in a stylish package. This truck is engineered for those who demand both power and elegance in their vehicle, making it an ideal choice for work, play, and everything in between. With its impressive performance, luxurious interior, and advanced technology, it offers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined. Whether youre tackling tough jobs or enjoying a weekend adventure, the RAM 1500 Sport is ready to meet your needs with confidence and style.<br /><br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT</strong><ul> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Ventilated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Power Rear Slide Window</li> <li>Power Adjustable Pedals</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Electronic Stability Control</li> <li>Electronic Roll Mitigation</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li> <li>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8.4-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>AUX Input</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>5.7L V8 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission</li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2019 RAM 1500

99,500 KM

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

SPORT - CLEAN CARFAX!! HTD LTHR INTERIOR!!

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT - CLEAN CARFAX!! HTD LTHR INTERIOR!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,500KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT1KN615533

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28922PA
  • Mileage 99,500 KM

The 2019 RAM 1500 Sport stands as a testament to RAM's commitment to delivering robust performance, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort in a stylish package. This truck is engineered for those who demand both power and elegance in their vehicle, making it an ideal choice for work, play, and everything in between. With its impressive performance, luxurious interior, and advanced technology, it offers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or enjoying a weekend adventure, the RAM 1500 Sport is ready to meet your needs with confidence and style.


FEATURES OF THE 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Rear Slide Window
  • Power Adjustable Pedals
  • Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Electronic Roll Mitigation
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Anti-Lock Brake System
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8.4-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • AUX Input

PERFORMANCE
  • 5.7L V8 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2019 RAM 1500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2019 RAM 1500