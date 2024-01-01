$41,999+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT - CLEAN CARFAX!! HTD LTHR INTERIOR!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Used
99,500KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT1KN615533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 28922PA
- Mileage 99,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 RAM 1500 Sport stands as a testament to RAM's commitment to delivering robust performance, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort in a stylish package. This truck is engineered for those who demand both power and elegance in their vehicle, making it an ideal choice for work, play, and everything in between. With its impressive performance, luxurious interior, and advanced technology, it offers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or enjoying a weekend adventure, the RAM 1500 Sport is ready to meet your needs with confidence and style.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2019 RAM 1500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Ventilated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Rear Slide Window
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Traction Control
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Anti-Lock Brake System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
TECHNOLOGY
- 8.4-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- AUX Input
PERFORMANCE
- 5.7L V8 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
