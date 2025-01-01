$34,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 207,100 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
BRAND-NEW TIRES! FRESHLY TINTED! BRAND NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND!
2019 DODGE RAM 1500 REBEL LOADED CREW CAB 4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS 5.7L HEMI 8-CYLINDER ENGINE, 5 passengers with 207,100KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, FACTORY COMMAND START, DIGITAL DASH, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, 12 INCH BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, GPS/NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HID HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $34,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
