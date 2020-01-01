Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Rebel w/Sunroof & Tonneau Cover

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel w/Sunroof & Tonneau Cover

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$52,933

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,315KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4429554
  • Stock #: 248910
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT8KN583180
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Dark Ruby Red/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Arrive in style AND save thousands on this low KM 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 with the family friendly Crew Cab and a very long list of options such as: heated leather trimmed seats, heated steering wheel, a huge panoramic sunroof, powerful Alpine sound system w/subwoofer, trailer tow package w/3.92 axle ratio & tow mirrors, optional blind spot monitoring & rear cross-path detection, remote starter, back-up camera, 8.4" touchscreen and lots of factory warranty remaining!Plus as an added bonus, this gorgeous truck includes a hard folding tonneau cover and a fantastic sounding aftermarket Magnaflow dual exhaust!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Lower Two Tone Paint
  • Keyless Start
  • Rear wheelhouse liners
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
  • 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
  • GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
  • PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
  • DARK RUBY RED/BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
  • POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
  • Requires Subscription
  • LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals A/C w/Dual-Zone Automa...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-Colour Door Handles Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamp...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

