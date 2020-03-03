Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock w/Heated Wheel & 8.4 inch Screen

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock w/Heated Wheel & 8.4 inch Screen

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,135KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4682877
  • Stock #: 249380
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT0KS652689
Exterior Colour
RED PEARL
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Save over $21,000 from new on this ultra low KM 2019 Ram 1500 4x4 with the gorgeous Warlock Package and family friendly Crew Cab! No need to settle for a base model, right? This stunning Red Pearl Ram has lots of factory warranty remaining plus the powerful 5.7L HEMI powertrain and a very long list of options: * 8.4 inch touchscreen w/Back-Up Camera * Alpine Stereo w/Subwoofer & Android Auto/Apple Carplay * Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel * Remote Starter * Bucket Seating * Tow Package w/Trailer Brake Controller & Hitch * Spray-In Bedliner * Black Package

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
  • Red Pearl
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • Requires Subscription
  • ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Apple CarP...
  • LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Powder-C...
  • SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

