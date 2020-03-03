Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Sliding Rear Window

Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Spray-in bedliner

Bluetooth Connection

9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)

Red Pearl

REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm

Class IV Hitch Receiver

GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)

HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

Requires Subscription

ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display

RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Apple CarP...

LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Powder-C...

SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal

DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.