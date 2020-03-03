- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
- Sliding Rear Window
- Privacy Glass
- Seating
- Split Bench Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
- Spray-in bedliner
- Bluetooth Connection
- 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
- 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
- Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
- Red Pearl
- REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
- HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
- Requires Subscription
- ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display
- RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Apple CarP...
- LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Powder-C...
- SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
- DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
