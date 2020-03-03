810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star Red 2019 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic
Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Remote Start, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Front, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints, 400W Inverter, 4-Way Adjustable Front Headrests, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge, Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group, Black Interior Accents, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Block heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Bumpers: chrome, Centre Console Parts Module, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Dampened Tailgate, Delay-off headlights, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Electronic Stability Control, For SiriusXM Info Call 800-643-2112, Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front Seatback Map Pockets, Full-Length Floor Console, Fully automatic headlights, Glove Box Lamp, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Low Beam Daytime Running Lights, Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Off-Road Decals, Off-Road Group, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Lighting Group, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Sport Appearance Package (DISC), Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 8" Aluminum (WBD).
Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
