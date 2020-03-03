Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry

Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Mirror integrated turn signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.