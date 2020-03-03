Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

  1. 4722732
  2. 4722732
  3. 4722732
  4. 4722732
  5. 4722732
  6. 4722732
  7. 4722732
  8. 4722732
  9. 4722732
  10. 4722732
  11. 4722732
  12. 4722732
  13. 4722732
  14. 4722732
  15. 4722732
  16. 4722732
  17. 4722732
  18. 4722732
  19. 4722732
  20. 4722732
  21. 4722732
  22. 4722732
  23. 4722732
  24. 4722732
  25. 4722732
  26. 4722732
  27. 4722732
  28. 4722732
  29. 4722732
  30. 4722732
  31. 4722732
  32. 4722732
  33. 4722732
  34. 4722732
  35. 4722732
  36. 4722732
Contact Seller

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,521KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4722732
  • Stock #: P9176
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT3KS619329
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Rear Floor Mats
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • glove box
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Tip Start
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Storage Tray
  • Black Exterior Mirrors
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Active grille shutters
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Body-Coloured Fender Flares
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
  • Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • 1630# Maximum Payload
  • Wheel Centre Hub
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • Requires Subscription
  • Urethane Gear Shifter Material
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
  • WHEELS: 20 X 8 ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 34,202 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 8,999 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 15,522 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Send A Message