Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Conventional Spare Tire

Granite Crystal Metallic

Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS

121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season

Class IV Hitch Receiver

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)

DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT

WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry

WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge

RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group

EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gl...

