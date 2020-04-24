Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab | Touchscreen Radio

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,844KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4904127
  • Stock #: 73151
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT4KS518091
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Clean Carfax, One Owner Vehicle, Local Manitoba Vehicle, 28,844 KM's, 5.7L Hemi V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Black Accent Package,5" Touchscreen Radio,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Seating for 6,Sirius XM Radio (Free for 3 Months),Remote Keyless Entry,20" Aluminium Wheels,Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior Paint,Black/Diesel Gray Cloth Interior.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
  • 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
  • WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
  • WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
  • EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gl...

