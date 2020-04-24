- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
- Split Bench Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Windows
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Granite Crystal Metallic
- Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
- 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
- Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
- DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
- WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
- WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
- WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
- RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
- EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gl...
