Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!
This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 25,195 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is ST. This Ram ST 1500 Classic is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
