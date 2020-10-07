+ taxes & licensing
204-414-4143
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** CUSTOM MOPAR SPORT NIGHT EDITION! *** LIFTED / LEVELED + GROUND EFFECTS DESIGN + GRAPHICS!! *** HEAVILY OPTIONED + ACCESSORIZED!!! *** Take an already wicked truck and make it better? OKAY! Raise your hand if you want something totally unique.... Custom Air Design Ground Effects Package out of California was $4,000.00 plus Installation (Front Bumper, Rockers, Tailgate Spoiler, Molded Floor Mats, Big Billeted Fender Flares)......Custom LED Lights embedded in Custom Front Bumper......Custom Mopar Night Edition Graphics Package......Leveling Kit to raise up the Ride Height......Ram Sport Hood Vents......Black-Out Hemi Sport Badging......Full Colour-Match Package (Bumpers, Handles, Mirrors & Front Grille)......Folding Hard Tonneau Cover......Spray-In Bed Liner.....Power Folding Running Boards......Power Folding Mirrors......Power Sliding Rear Window......Power Adjustable Pedals......Power Adjustable Seats......Tinted Windows......LED Headlights & Taillights......360 DEGREE CAMERA......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......HEATED SEATS......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Push a button and this truck PARKS ITSELF! Yep pretty crazy, no curb rash on the wheels if you ever let you know who drive......Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors......Factory Remote Start......Sport Centre Console w/ Bucket Seats......Black LEATHER Interior......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......USB & AUX Inputs Galore......Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......uConnect BLUETOOTH Audio and Handsfree Phone......Multimedia Touchscreen System......NAVIGATION Package......Massive PANORAMIC SUNROOF......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4 with Auto Setting......Lane Departure Warning......Push Button Start w/ Proximity Smart Key......Factory Tow Package w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......Transmission Tow-Haul Mode......Factory Installed Trailer Brake Controller......and Optional Brand New Mayhem Wheels & All-Terrain Tire Package available (pictured).
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
This used 2019 Ram 1500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and custom fitted all-weather rubber mats. Between the hard folding tonneau cover ($1100), the Air Design package ($4500 installed), spray-in bed liner ($599), graphics package ($800), and the lift/leveling kit there's an easy $6000-$7000 in upgrades to rebuild this truck. Not to mention all the high-value (big dollar) options selected when ordering this truck new. This is far far below replacement cost, on sale now for just $55,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2019 Ram 1500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5