204-414-4143
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
***TRUE BLUE! *** AS NEW ORIGINAL MSRP $51,000+ !! HEMI RAM SPORT HOOD!! *** 6.5FT BOX + ONLY 19,000 KMS!!! *** RAM WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!! *** Any Bombers fans out there? Jets fans? Cowboys? True Blue is your colour! Ask for the graphics packages of your choice, we love to customize trucks!! Lift kit? Wheel & tire package? Just ask! Very low mileage 4WD HEMI in LIKE NEW condition with factory warranty included up to 100,000 KMs. Upgraded at time of purchase to include Color-Matched Bumpers......Color-Matched Front Grille......RAM SPORT HOOD......Factory Tow Package w/ Wiring......Tow-Haul Mode......Factory Installed Trailer Brake Controller......Dual Exhaust......Tonneau Cover......Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4......Rear View Camera......USB & AUX Audio Inputs......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......uConnect System......Automatic Dusk-Sensing Headlights......Fog Lights......and 20-Inch Alloy Wheels!
This 2019 Ram comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and fitted Ram mats. ONLY 19,000 KMS!!! Original MSRP was $51,000+... SAVE $15,000!!! On sale now for just $36,600 with financing and extended warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
