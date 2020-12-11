+ taxes & licensing
*** REPLACEMENT VALUE NEW $95,000! *** N3 PERFORMANCE LIFT...... TOP OF THE LINE LIMITED EDITION W/ 6.5 FT BOX!! *** CUSTOM MBRP DUAL EXHAUST + N3 ROUGH COUNTRY SHOCKS *** ONLY 11,000 KMS!!!! *** SHARP SHARP LIMITED TWO TONE INTERIOR PACKAGE (ONLY ORDERED IN THIS TRIM LEVEL) Massive PANORAMIC SUNROOF......12-INCH TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......Power Folding Running Boards......19 Speaker HARMON/KARDON Premium Audio System......Gorgeous Indigo Light Interior w/ Limited Edition (Upgraded Quality) Leather Seats & Trim......ADJUSTABLE RIDE HEIGHT Suspension - at the push of a button go from parking garage lowered height, all the way up through Off Road and Off Road 2......Aftermarket Additional N3 Lift for even more Height......MBRP Custom Dual Exhaust......Colour-Matched Fender Flares......Skid Plates under the Transfer Case, Fuel Tank, Steering Rack and Front Suspension......Self Parking System (Yes, this truck parks itself!) both in parallel and/or perpendicular......Hard Folding Tonneau Cover......NAVIGATION Package......HD Spray-In Bed Liner......ADAPTIVE CRUISE Control......HID / LED Lighting Front and Rear......A/C VENTILATED SEATS Front......A/C Ventilated Seats Rear......HEATED SEATS Front......Heated Seats Rear......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Power Sliding Rear Window......Power Adjustable Seats......Power Adjustable Pedals......Power Tailgate......Memory Seats......Factory REMOTE START......Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......USB Connections Galore......WIRELESS CHARGING Pad......Bluetooth Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Lane Keep Assist......Forward Collision Alert w/ Active Braking......Blind Spot Monitoring......Rear View Camera w/ Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors......Rear Cross-Path Detection......Full Crew Cab with Long Box......5.7L HEMI Engine......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD / AUTO System......Fog Lights......Tow Package w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......Transmission Tow-Haul Mode......Factory Installed Trailer Brake Controller......Front Tow Hooks......and optional aftermarket Fuel Wheels w/ 35-Inch Nitto All-Terrain Tires available (pictured).
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and custom fit Limited mats. As new condition with substantial upgrades, a stunning truck in every respect. JUST 11,000 KMS!!! Now save $30,000 from the MSRP and cost of modifications. Only $65,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
