Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

11,000 KM

Details Description

$65,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Limited - N3 LIFT, Upgraded, and HARD Loaded! AS NEW!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Limited - N3 LIFT, Upgraded, and HARD Loaded! AS NEW!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 6351323
  2. 6351323
  3. 6351323
  4. 6351323
  5. 6351323
  6. 6351323
  7. 6351323
  8. 6351323
  9. 6351323
  10. 6351323
  11. 6351323
  12. 6351323
  13. 6351323
  14. 6351323
  15. 6351323
  16. 6351323
  17. 6351323
  18. 6351323
  19. 6351323
  20. 6351323
  21. 6351323
  22. 6351323
  23. 6351323
  24. 6351323
  25. 6351323
  26. 6351323
  27. 6351323
  28. 6351323
  29. 6351323
  30. 6351323
  31. 6351323
  32. 6351323
  33. 6351323
  34. 6351323
  35. 6351323
  36. 6351323
  37. 6351323
  38. 6351323
  39. 6351323
  40. 6351323
  41. 6351323
  42. 6351323
  43. 6351323
  44. 6351323
  45. 6351323
  46. 6351323
  47. 6351323
  48. 6351323
Contact Seller

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

11,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6351323
  • Stock #: GT5136
  • VIN: 1C6SRFPTXKN588441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** REPLACEMENT VALUE NEW $95,000! *** N3 PERFORMANCE LIFT...... TOP OF THE LINE LIMITED EDITION W/ 6.5 FT BOX!! *** CUSTOM MBRP DUAL EXHAUST + N3 ROUGH COUNTRY SHOCKS *** ONLY 11,000 KMS!!!! *** SHARP SHARP LIMITED TWO TONE INTERIOR PACKAGE (ONLY ORDERED IN THIS TRIM LEVEL) Massive PANORAMIC SUNROOF......12-INCH TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......Power Folding Running Boards......19 Speaker HARMON/KARDON Premium Audio System......Gorgeous Indigo Light Interior w/ Limited Edition (Upgraded Quality) Leather Seats & Trim......ADJUSTABLE RIDE HEIGHT Suspension - at the push of a button go from parking garage lowered height, all the way up through Off Road and Off Road 2......Aftermarket Additional N3 Lift for even more Height......MBRP Custom Dual Exhaust......Colour-Matched Fender Flares......Skid Plates under the Transfer Case, Fuel Tank, Steering Rack and Front Suspension......Self Parking System (Yes, this truck parks itself!) both in parallel and/or perpendicular......Hard Folding Tonneau Cover......NAVIGATION Package......HD Spray-In Bed Liner......ADAPTIVE CRUISE Control......HID / LED Lighting Front and Rear......A/C VENTILATED SEATS Front......A/C Ventilated Seats Rear......HEATED SEATS Front......Heated Seats Rear......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Power Sliding Rear Window......Power Adjustable Seats......Power Adjustable Pedals......Power Tailgate......Memory Seats......Factory REMOTE START......Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......USB Connections Galore......WIRELESS CHARGING Pad......Bluetooth Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Lane Keep Assist......Forward Collision Alert w/ Active Braking......Blind Spot Monitoring......Rear View Camera w/ Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors......Rear Cross-Path Detection......Full Crew Cab with Long Box......5.7L HEMI Engine......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD / AUTO System......Fog Lights......Tow Package w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......Transmission Tow-Haul Mode......Factory Installed Trailer Brake Controller......Front Tow Hooks......and optional aftermarket Fuel Wheels w/ 35-Inch Nitto All-Terrain Tires available (pictured).

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and custom fit Limited mats. As new condition with substantial upgrades, a stunning truck in every respect. JUST 11,000 KMS!!! Now save $30,000 from the MSRP and cost of modifications. Only $65,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2015 Fiat 500 L Loun...
 57,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Color...
 132,000 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2016 Keystone Carbon...
 0 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory