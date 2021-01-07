Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start HD Radio Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 8-Speed A/T WiFi Hotspot Requires Subscription

