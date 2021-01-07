Menu
2019 RAM 1500

59,638 KM

Details Description Features

$53,998

+ tax & licensing
$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Kia

204-269-1600

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab *Accident Free, Always Owned In MB!*

2019 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab *Accident Free, Always Owned In MB!*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

59,638KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6482968
  • Stock #: 19R135006
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT4KN835006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,638 KM

Vehicle Description

*Your dream truck is waiting! Loaded with tons of desirable features including panoramic sunroof, 12.5" infotainment display, navigation, power running boards, upgraded Alpine sound system, K02's and get noticed with an aftermarket exhaust and lots more! A must see!*Shop from home with ease - book a contactless test drive where we will come to you, schedule a virtual vehicle walk-around, chat live with our sales team, view our entire current inventory and promotions, operating hours and much more - all at www.winnipegkia.com. We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you, with rigorous safety precautions in place. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
8-Speed A/T
WiFi Hotspot
Requires Subscription

Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

