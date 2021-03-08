+ taxes & licensing
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Save over $15,900 including tax from new on this obviously well cared for Billet Metallic 2019 Ram 1500 4x4 with the spacious Crew Cab in eye catching Sport trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of options including: * Heated & Ventilated Leather Seating * Performance Hood * Navigation * Power Running Boards * Alpine Stereo w/Subwoofer * Remote Start & Heated Steering Wheel * Back-Up Camera * Trailer Hitch * Spray-In Bedliner * Tonneau Cover
