2019 RAM 1500

813 KM

$45,993

+ tax & licensing
$45,993

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express* 4x4/Crew/6 Seater/Only 813 Kms!

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express* 4x4/Crew/6 Seater/Only 813 Kms!

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$45,993

+ taxes & licensing

813KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7182818
  • Stock #: 24987
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT5KS597366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24987
  • Mileage 813 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the RAM 1500 Classic for only $44,993****** New RAM MSRP $56,345 ******* * CLEAN CARFAX, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONLY 813 kms! * 4x4, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, GOOGLE ANDROID, APPLE CARPLAY CAPABLE, BLUETOOTH, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, BEDLINER, RECEIVER HITCH ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and see this BEAUTIFUL 2019 RAM 1500 classic express night crew. Nicely equipped with options such as 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine, 8 speed automatic transmission, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, 4x4, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, GOOGLE ANDROID, APPLE CARPLAY CAPABLE, 6 SEATER and more. Sale price $45,993 cash, or JUST $44,993 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

