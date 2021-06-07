$45,993 + taxes & licensing 8 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7182818

7182818 Stock #: 24987

24987 VIN: 1C6RR7KT5KS597366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 24987

Mileage 813 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.