2019 RAM 1500

50,000 KM

Details Description

$48,600

+ tax & licensing
$48,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Hemi Crew - Bucket Seats & Remote Start !!

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Hemi Crew - Bucket Seats & Remote Start !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$48,600

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7247078
  • Stock #: GT5780
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT8KN808807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** OPTIONED UP BIG HORN HEMI CREW! *** BUCKET SEATS + SPORT CONSOLE!! *** REMOTE START + APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO!!! *** What a fantastic value, SAVE HUGE off msrp on this New Gen 1500 Big Horn. Newly redesigned for 2019 interior and exterior, the Ram is MotorTrend's Truck of the Year for good reason! Ordered new with a ton of big ticket factory options and all the important accessories have already been added......TONNEAU COVER......Full Length Chrome Tubular Running Boards......Sport Style Center Console......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Control......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Power Adjustable Pedals......Power Folding Heated Mirrors......Power Sliding Rear Window......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......8.4 Inch TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia Display......Multimedia Connections (2x USB, 2x USB-C, AUX)......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......Handsfree BLUETOOTH Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Sirius XM Radio......Factory REMOTE START......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Electronic Shift-on-the-fly 4X4 / 4WD System......Tow Haul Mode......Transmission Gear Limiter......Factory Installed Tow Package w/ 4-Pin & 7&Pin Wiring......and 20 Inch Chrome Alloy Wheels!

This 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn comes with all original books and manuals, 2 sets of keys and fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and custom fit Ram mats. ONLY 50,000KM! Now priced to sell at just $48,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

