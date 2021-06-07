$48,600 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7247078

7247078 Stock #: GT5780

GT5780 VIN: 1C6SRFFT8KN808807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 50,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.