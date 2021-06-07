+ taxes & licensing
204-414-4143
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** OPTIONED UP BIG HORN HEMI CREW! *** BUCKET SEATS + SPORT CONSOLE!! *** REMOTE START + APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO!!! *** What a fantastic value, SAVE HUGE off msrp on this New Gen 1500 Big Horn. Newly redesigned for 2019 interior and exterior, the Ram is MotorTrend's Truck of the Year for good reason! Ordered new with a ton of big ticket factory options and all the important accessories have already been added......TONNEAU COVER......Full Length Chrome Tubular Running Boards......Sport Style Center Console......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Control......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Power Adjustable Pedals......Power Folding Heated Mirrors......Power Sliding Rear Window......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......8.4 Inch TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia Display......Multimedia Connections (2x USB, 2x USB-C, AUX)......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......Handsfree BLUETOOTH Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Sirius XM Radio......Factory REMOTE START......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Electronic Shift-on-the-fly 4X4 / 4WD System......Tow Haul Mode......Transmission Gear Limiter......Factory Installed Tow Package w/ 4-Pin & 7&Pin Wiring......and 20 Inch Chrome Alloy Wheels!
This 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn comes with all original books and manuals, 2 sets of keys and fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and custom fit Ram mats. ONLY 50,000KM! Now priced to sell at just $48,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5