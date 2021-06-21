Menu
2019 RAM 1500

65,768 KM

Details

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport/Rebel

2019 RAM 1500

Sport/Rebel

Location

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,768KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7468215
  • Stock #: 8365
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT3KN857336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 8365
  • Mileage 65,768 KM

Vehicle Description

With only 65768 kilometers, this model provides an impressive 14 21 L 100km. If youre looking for power, this Ram 1500 Sport Rebel has it. You can find a HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT engine paired with a 8-Speed Automatic transmission. Technology options include: Single-Disc Remote CD Player, GPS Antenna Input, AM FM radio, Radio w Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, 8.4in. Touchscreen.Options for Ram 1500 Sport Rebel:Bright White Clearcoat exterior, black interior. Split folding rear seat, Power driver seat, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt.Stop by Today:Visit us at Winnipeg Chrysler Dodge located at Unit 90, 3965 Portage Avenue Winnipeg MB R3K 2H3 for an overview on this great model.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

