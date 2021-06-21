$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 9 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7472988

7472988 Stock #: 21028A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 15,973 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Rear Power Sliding Window 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Spray-in bedliner Bluetooth Connection Billet Metallic 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm Class IV Hitch Receiver GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Requires Subscription ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Apple CarP... LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Powder-C... SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.