2019 RAM 1500

17,939 KM

Details

$44,992

+ tax & licensing
$44,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Express 5.7 Hemi V8 engine, 4WD, Blue/Grey leather, Apple CarPlay

2019 RAM 1500

Express 5.7 Hemi V8 engine, 4WD, Blue/Grey leather, Apple CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$44,992

+ taxes & licensing

17,939KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7668184
  Stock #: F472YG
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT9KS739007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F472YG
  • Mileage 17,939 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Power Steering
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Four Wheel Drive
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

