2019 RAM 1500

37,093 KM

Details

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic 4X4 QUAD CAB 6'4 BOX

2019 RAM 1500

Classic 4X4 QUAD CAB 6'4 BOX

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

37,093KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8108452
  • Stock #: 2775
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG1KS667460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Mileage 37,093 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service


At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*


If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938


Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB




DEALER PERMIT #4611



Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

