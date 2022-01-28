- Listing ID: 8172943
- Stock #: F4D2KT
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT5KN533420
-
Exterior Colour
FLAME RED
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
Mileage
58,500 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front license plate bracket
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 18" x 8" Black Painted Aluminum
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT
Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Mobile hotspot internet access
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Active Noise Control System
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.