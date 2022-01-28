$56,404 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8172943

8172943 Stock #: F4D2KT

F4D2KT VIN: 1C6SRFLT5KN533420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FLAME RED

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 58,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four-Wheel Drive Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Class IV Receiver Hitch Stainless steel exhaust Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 220 Amp Alternator 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Off-Road Suspension Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1800# Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Hemi Badge Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Sport Performance Hood Black rear step bumper LED brakelights Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Dual Exhaust Tips Wheels: 18" x 8" Black Painted Aluminum Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Compass Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front seatback map pockets Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 4-way adjustable front headrests Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Mobile hotspot internet access GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Illuminated Front Cupholder Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Active Noise Control System Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.