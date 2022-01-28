Menu
2019 RAM 1500

58,500 KM

Details Description Features

$56,404

+ tax & licensing
$56,404

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Sport 4WD | Crew Cab | 5.7L V8

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$56,404

+ taxes & licensing

58,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8172943
  • Stock #: F4D2KT
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT5KN533420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ram 1500 Sport/Rebel 4D Crew Cab 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic

Heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Seats, Leather steering wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Telescoping steering wheel.

Odometer is 1113 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Off-Road Suspension
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1800# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Hemi Badge
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Sport Performance Hood
Black rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Wheels: 18" x 8" Black Painted Aluminum
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT
Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mobile hotspot internet access
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Cyl Engine

