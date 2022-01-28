$42,860 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 8 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 59,879 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Class IV Hitch Receiver Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio (DISC) No longer available as standard equipment as of January 16, 2019. Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Tip Start Auto On/Off Headlamps Fixed rear window Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Black Exterior Mirrors Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Tire Pressure Monitor Manual Adjust Seats glove box Front air conditioning Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Carpet Floor Covering Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor 4-Way Passenger Seat Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Way Driver Seat AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheel & Sound Group Express Black Accents Package Audio Aux Input Split Front Bench Seats Gasoline Fuel System 8 Cyl Engine RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge

