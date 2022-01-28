$41,500 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Stock # F4DD87

Mileage 29,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1670# Maximum Payload Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity Interior Cruise Control Compass Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Locking glove box Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front seatback map pockets Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 4-way adjustable front headrests 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Illuminated Front Cupholder Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Passenger Seat Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Analog Appearance Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome surround Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

