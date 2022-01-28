$41,500+ tax & licensing
$41,500
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet
204-837-5811
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn/Lone Star
29,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8183892
- Stock #: F4DD87
- VIN: 1C6SRFFT8KN664997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # F4DD87
- Mileage 29,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1670# Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity
Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Analog Appearance
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
