$46,000 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 5 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8187006

8187006 Stock #: 21579A

21579A VIN: 1C6RR7KT0KS507766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Streak Pearl]

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21579A

Mileage 51,568 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.