$46,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161
2019 RAM 1500
Classic Express
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$46,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8187006
- Stock #: 21579A
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT0KS507766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Streak Pearl]
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21579A
- Mileage 51,568 KM
Vehicle Description
Hi friend! Are you looking for a new-to-you vehicle? Do yourself a favor and GOOGLE Used Car Shortage because the auto industry is currently experiencing an unprecedented shortage of both new and used vehicles. As the US opened their economy earlier this year they saw record vehicle sales which has actually made the problem substantially worse in both of our countries. US dealers, and wholesalers, are importing 1,000s of used cars into the US on a weekly basis to meet their demand and take advantage of our currency gap. For almost a year we have been recommending to our customers that if they see a vehicle they like (from our dealership or not), at a price they can afford, they should buy it immediately as prices are going to get much worse before they normalize. For most people in our society, especially in the Prairies, a vehicle is a necessity. Because of this new vehicle purchases are delayed, not cancelled. As our local economy opens and consumer confidence returns to the market, industry experts expect that we will actually have considerably more buyers than vehicles for the foreseeable future. Just like any other good or service, when demand is high and supply is low the price/cost of that good or service increases. The definition of inflation is too many dollars (customers) chasing too few goods (ex. vehicles). Many dealership car lots look like a movie theatre parking lot on Thursdays at 10 am. Our buyer works day and night to keep our lot full to meet the demand of today's shoppers. At Ride Time, we DO NOT have and "chip shortage" and we offer vehicles that are reconditioned above the industry norm AND they are priced below market with the use of 3rd party software. Those two things alone are enough to make our customers say WOW! but believe it or not we actually offer A LOT more! All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety, a FREE CarFax history report, our Oil 4 Life Program (approx. $200/year savings), WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT/SALVAGE VEHICLES, and we are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba where you get AIR MILES® Reward Miles! You can also build penny perfect payments on any vehicle and/or BUY ONLINE for a contactless experience at https://fast.ridetime.ca. We thank you for giving us the chance to earn your business! For 24/7 support, seriously, you can TEXT US at 204-400-1965 or contact us on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime. We LOVE and NEED trade-ins! To apply for financing on this vehicle or any of our used cars please visit https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve. Dont live anywhere close to us? NO PROBLEM! We have and will ship all over the world! Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, 4WD, Dual Exhaust, Plastic Box Liner, 20" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Add Class IV Receiver Hitch, Express Black Accent Package, Front Fog Lamps, Quick Order Package 26J Express, Rear Folding Seat. 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT Blue Streak Pearlcoat WHY BUY FROM RIDE TIME? AIR MILES: We are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba who offers you AIR MILES. You can earn AIR MILES when you spend money on service and parts in our auto shop, or when you purchase a vehicle from us. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION GUARANTEED: We employ certified and trained technicians to inspect every inch of our used vehicles. Not only do all of our cars meet Manitoba safety requirements, but theyre also Ride Time Certified too. All of our vehicles are certified above and beyond the standards that the province requires and if you are from another province, we will ensure that your vehicle passes the safety standards of your residence province before we ship your vehicle. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: Used cars arent new but theyre new to you! We employ the countrys top talent in our detailing department. When you get a car from us, well shampoo, wash, wax and detail it using the latest tools and industry-leading equipment. BEST PRICES GUARANTEED: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price all of our inventory. Our inventory is always priced below market value ensuring our customers get an amazing deal. You can keep your hard-earned cash, but still, get a fantastic deal on an used car. FAIR TRADE-INS WITH NO RUNAROUND: We dont believe in messing around when it comes to vehicle pricing. We will always properly price your trade-in, using industry-standard metrics and benchmarks. In fact, we are so confident that we price your car properly that we will buy it from you regardless of whether or not you purchase a vehicle from us! NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: When our company was founded back in 2007, we wanted to focus on caring for our customers and fulfilling their needs not our bottom line. Thats why none of our sale staff are paid on commission. Our sales staff works as a team and we take care of you from the time you step into our door, to the moment you drive off in your car. With no finance department selling items you dont need, or pushy sales staff, you can be sure youll get great service. EXTRA BONUSES: On top of all of our other offerings, we have a number of great additional benefits! Every car you purchase from us gets enrolled in our Oil 4 Life program*. As long as you own it, we will cover the cost of oil changes*. You also will be enrolled in our referral program. Earn $300 every time you refer anyone who buys a vehicle from us! Finally, we offer to ship to customers all over the world no country is off limits! And we offer free airport pick-up to customers who fly into Winnipeg to buy their vehicles. *For all regular cars and trucks. Diesel and Dexos are extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.