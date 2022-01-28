$72,000+ tax & licensing
$72,000
+ taxes & licensing
Audi Winnipeg
204-977-6873
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie | 12 Inch Screen | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
16,786KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8254910
- Stock #: 258790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Rear underseat compartment storage
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Electronic locking rear differential
Led Headlights
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
LED BED LIGHTING
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
Deployable Bed Step
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Tow Hooks
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 5-Year Sirius...
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Wireless Charging Pad Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Dis...
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Headlamp Bezels Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season Black Exterior Badging Wheels: 22" x 9" Polished Aluminum Black Dual Exha...
Audi Winnipeg
