Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

10,734 KM

Details Description Features

$49,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,887

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock* 4x4/Crew/Navigation/Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock* 4x4/Crew/Navigation/Heated Seats

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 8290359
  2. 8290359
  3. 8290359
  4. 8290359
  5. 8290359
  6. 8290359
  7. 8290359
  8. 8290359
  9. 8290359
  10. 8290359
  11. 8290359
  12. 8290359
  13. 8290359
  14. 8290359
  15. 8290359
  16. 8290359
  17. 8290359
  18. 8290359
Contact Seller

$49,887

+ taxes & licensing

10,734KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8290359
  • Stock #: 25294
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT8KS618788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25294
  • Mileage 10,734 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. New RAM MSRP $63, 295******* * CLEAN CARFAX, ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, ONLY 10,734 km * 4x4, CREW CAB, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK SENSE ASSIST, GOOGLE ADROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, NAVIGATION ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** HUGE SAVINGS from NEW in this ''Blue Streak Pearl'' 2019 1500 Warlock Crew. Well equipped with 4x4, CREW CAB, V8 ENGINE, HEMI, 8 SPEED A/T, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, Apple CarPlay, Google Android, REVERSE CAMERA, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, air conditioning and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2017 Subaru Outback ...
 106,018 KM
$27,996 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE*...
 31,111 KM
$27,788 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 62,822 KM
$39,997 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory