$54,282+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2019 RAM 1500
Sport Crew Cab 4X4 | Accident Free | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$54,282
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8389401
- Stock #: F4CHDT
- VIN: 1C6SRFLTXKN743642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 45,154 KM
Vehicle Description
- Crew Cab
- Four Wheel Drive
- Alpine Speakers
- Apple CarPlay
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Park Assist
- Remote Start
Your experience really is everything!
Did you know Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba?
The Birchwood Automotive Group has a long-standing relationship with all of Manitoba since 1963, and we are proud to serve our community and deliver an exceptional experience like no other. Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued customers. This combined with the tenure of Birchwood team members, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level customer experience. We are here to serve your every need from servicing your vehicle with our most experienced Volkswagen technicians to our warm, welcoming sales team, that is excited to help you with your next vehicle purchase or if you are just looking to sell your vehicle We do it all here at Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent.
Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Brand Ambassador today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program.
We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent from the competition. We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience.
Call us today at 204-668-9800
Birchwood Automotive Group where your experience is everything.
Vehicle Features
