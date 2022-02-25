Menu
2019 RAM 1500

45,154 KM

Details Description Features

$54,282

+ tax & licensing
$54,282

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab 4X4 | Accident Free | Local Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab 4X4 | Accident Free | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$54,282

+ taxes & licensing

45,154KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8389401
  • Stock #: F4CHDT
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLTXKN743642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,154 KM

Vehicle Description

- Crew Cab
- Four Wheel Drive
- Alpine Speakers
- Apple CarPlay
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Park Assist
- Remote Start
Your experience really is everything!

Did you know Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba?

The Birchwood Automotive Group has a long-standing relationship with all of Manitoba since 1963, and we are proud to serve our community and deliver an exceptional experience like no other. Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued customers. This combined with the tenure of Birchwood team members, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level customer experience. We are here to serve your every need from servicing your vehicle with our most experienced Volkswagen technicians to our warm, welcoming sales team, that is excited to help you with your next vehicle purchase or if you are just looking to sell your vehicle We do it all here at Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent.

Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Brand Ambassador today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent from the competition. We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience.

Call us today at 204-668-9800

Birchwood Automotive Group where your experience is everything.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Hemi Badge
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Wheels: 18" x 8" Black Painted Aluminum
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mobile hotspot internet access
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Front Facing Rear Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Off-Road Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
1800# Maximum Payload
Automatic Transmission
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

