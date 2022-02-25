Menu
2019 RAM 1500

26,437 KM

$41,950

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Express APPLE CARPLAY | 5.7L V8 | REAR CAM

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

26,437KM
Used
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT6KS734941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,437 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!

CARFAX Canada: Low Kilometres!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 29059 kilometers below market average!

2019 Ram 1500 Classic ST APPLE CARPLAY | 5.7L V8 | REAR CAM HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Quick Order Package 26J Express, Electronics Convenience Package, Express Black Accents Package, Wheel & Sound Group, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 8.4" Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, Rear View Camera, CLEAN CARFAX!!, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Black 4x4 Badge, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Exterior Badging, Black Exterior Mirrors, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Block Heater, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille w/Black RAM's Head, Brake assist, Delay-off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Electronics Convenience Group, Express Black Accents Package, Flex Fuel Vehicle, Fog Lamps, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Overhead Console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power Windows, Quick Order Package 26J Express, Ram 1500 Express Group, Rear Folding Seat, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote USB Charging Port, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Speed Control, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheel & Sound Group.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Carpet Floor Covering
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Front Facing Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Covering
Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

