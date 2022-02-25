Menu
2019 RAM 1500

54,268 KM

Details Description Features

$42,601

+ tax & licensing
$42,601

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4WD | 5.7L V8 | Crew Cab

2019 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4WD | 5.7L V8 | Crew Cab

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$42,601

+ taxes & licensing

54,268KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8440989
  • Stock #: F4GEEG
  • VIN: 1C6SRFGT8KN565143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4GEEG
  • Mileage 54,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 7533 kilometers below market average!

2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Bluetooth, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Step Bumper, Telescoping Steering Wheel.

Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1770# Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Analog Appearance
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Hub Covers
TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW ALL-SEASON
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

