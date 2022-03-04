Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

33,714 KM

Details Description Features

$44,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,994

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SLT Low Kilometers!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

SLT Low Kilometers!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$44,994

+ taxes & licensing

33,714KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8531348
  • Stock #: F4HERT
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LGXKS538590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Walnut Brown Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4HERT
  • Mileage 33,714 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!
Heated Seats & Wheel Group
- Front heated seats
- Heated steering wheel

Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
- Security alarm
- Remote start system

Mopar Katzkin leather seats

Uconnect 4C NAV w/ 8.4in display
- A/C w/ dualzone auto temp control
- GPS navigation
- Google Android Auto
- USB mobile projection
- 8.4inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay capable
- Media hub w/ 2 USB & aux input jack
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
1630# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2019 RAM 1500 SLT Lo...
 33,714 KM
$44,994 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC40 Mome...
 53,368 KM
$44,994 + tax & lic
2021 Volvo XC90 R-De...
 11,465 KM
$78,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory