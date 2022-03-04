$44,994 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 7 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Walnut Brown Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4HERT

Mileage 33,714 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) 1630# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Tip Start Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Black Exterior Mirrors Active grille shutters Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

