$44,994+ tax & licensing
204-452-0756
2019 RAM 1500
SLT Low Kilometers!
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$44,994
- Listing ID: 8531348
- Stock #: F4HERT
- VIN: 1C6RR7LGXKS538590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Walnut Brown Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,714 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents!
Heated Seats & Wheel Group
- Front heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
- Security alarm
- Remote start system
Mopar Katzkin leather seats
Uconnect 4C NAV w/ 8.4in display
- A/C w/ dualzone auto temp control
- GPS navigation
- Google Android Auto
- USB mobile projection
- 8.4inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay capable
- Media hub w/ 2 USB & aux input jack
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Vehicle Features
