2019 RAM 1500

128,299 KM

Details Description

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

128,299KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8989504
  Stock #: 8320
  VIN: 1C6RR7KT1KS638320

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # 8320
  Mileage 128,299 KM

Vehicle Description

RAM BOX, SHORT BED, 20" ALLOYS, SIDE STEPS, CREW, 4X4, HITCH, AIR BAGS, 6 PASSENGER, AM/FM, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, ABS, BACK-UP CAMERA, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING, CLOTH SEATS, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

ENGINE: 5.7L 8CYL
128299 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

