Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

147,314 KM

Details

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 10539759
  2. 10539759
  3. 10539759
  4. 10539759
  5. 10539759
  6. 10539759
  7. 10539759
  8. 10539759
Contact Seller

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10539759
  • Stock #: 23430
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT7KS565758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black]
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23430
  • Mileage 147,314 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 147,932 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 195,566 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 55,123 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory