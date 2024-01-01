Menu
Look at this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 Classic features the following options: WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, Electronic Shift, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control, GPS Antenna Input, 7 Colour In-Cluster Display, Humidity Sensor, 8.4 Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL), Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), and EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Rams Head Tailgate Badge, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20 x 8 Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, Body-Colour Grille w/Black RAMs Head, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

197,306 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express **New Arrival**

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,306KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG6KS638391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 197,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 Classic features the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, Electronic Shift, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control, GPS Antenna Input, 7" Colour In-Cluster Display, Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL), Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), and EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, Body-Colour Grille w/Black RAM's Head, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Blue Streak Pearl
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gl...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR Siri...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Expr...
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2019 RAM 1500 Classic