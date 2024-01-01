$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 197,306 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 Classic features the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, Electronic Shift, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control, GPS Antenna Input, 7" Colour In-Cluster Display, Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL), Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), and EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Headlamp Bezels, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum, Body-Colour Grille w/Black RAM's Head, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Capital Ford Winnipeg
204-772-2411