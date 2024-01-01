Menu
<p>REMOTE START, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, FOG LIGHTS, 6 PASSENGER, HARD TOP, ABS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER LOCKS, AIR BAG, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER STEERING, AM/FM, POWER WINDOWS, CLOTH SEATS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS</p><p></p><p></p><p>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!</p><p>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at auto excell, the price is the price.</p><p>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

129,291 KM

Details Description

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

11962608

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,291KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT9KG670262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 0262
  • Mileage 129,291 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, FOG LIGHTS, 6 PASSENGER, HARD TOP, ABS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER LOCKS, AIR BAG, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER STEERING, AM/FM, POWER WINDOWS, CLOTH SEATS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 129,291 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-XXXX

204-888-4070

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2019 RAM 1500 Classic