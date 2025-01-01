$19,980+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express Blackout | 5.7 Hemi V8 | Apple CarPlay | 8.4 Touch Screen |
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,763KM
VIN 1C6RR7KTXKS721616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 183,763 KM
Vehicle Description
At McWilliam Auto we pride ourselves on being the number 1 priced dealer in Manitoba. Our key focus is ensuring the quality of our vehicles are top notch while maintaining an excellent price. McWilliam auto is best known for being a changer of todays in.car market.in. The number one, no hassle price, makes buyers get the right price no matter if you know or don't know todays car market. Our in.1 price.in. policy ensures all customers get the best possible price. Yes you heard it right, 1 price is the best price!
Our lot is always full of great options no matter what your needs are, with over 100 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock we got you covered! If you are in the market for a Truck, SUV, Van or Sedan and are looking for quality at a great price then look no further and call today, One of our Knowledgeable and dedicated Sales people will steer you in the right direction.
We also offer the best priced Premium warranties and seamless onsite financing here to improve your buying experience. Our Finance manager is the best in the Business! working quickly and diligently to secure you affordable financing is our specialty. Give us a call and get pre approved today!
DEALER PERMIT #4611
Call today: 204-560-1234
Visit us TODAY at 155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
