2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Conventional Spare Tire

BRIGHT WHITE

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

BLACK SEATS

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)

Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display

WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry

WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift

WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ra...

NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack ...

DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust

RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year Sir...