2019 RAM 2500

$68,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10161756

10161756 Stock #: DT8865

DT8865 VIN: 3C6UR5JL7KG610688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # DT8865

Mileage 115,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.