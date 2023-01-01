Menu
2019 RAM 2500

115,000 KM

Details Description

$68,800

+ tax & licensing
$68,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Level 2 Sport w/ 8ft Box, Sunroof, Nav, Htd Wheel & Seats!

2019 RAM 2500

Level 2 Sport w/ 8ft Box, Sunroof, Nav, Htd Wheel & Seats!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$68,800

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10161756
  Stock #: DT8865
  VIN: 3C6UR5JL7KG610688

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # DT8865
  Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LEVEL 2 SPORT PACKAGE CUMMINS W/ 8FT BOX! *** SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING, HEATED BUCKET SEATS!! *** NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA SYSTEM, 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE!!! *** Loaded like a Laramie with cloth interior, nearly $25,000 in factory upgrades. All the option boxes ticked including the legendary 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel and 8 Foot Long Box! Sport Appearance Package w/ Colour Match Grille, Front & Rear Bumper and Handles......Chrome Running Boards......Sport Console w/ Bucket Seats......Limited Slip Locking Rear Differential......SPRAY IN BED LINER......Deployable Bed Step......Snowplow Prep Package......Heavy-Duty 220A Alternator & Skid Plates......Heated Seats......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......360 Camera System w/ Bed Camera......WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING......FACTORY REMOTE START......NAVIGATION Package......8.4 Inch Touchscreen......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control......8 Way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat w/ Lumbar Support......Power Adjustable Pedals......LED Lighting Package ( Headlights, Taillights and Fog Lights)......Satellite Radio......Blindspot Detection......Cross Path Detection......Keyless Entry......Power Sliding Rear Window......LED Bed Lighting......Electronic Shift-on-the-fly 4X4 / 4WD System......Front Tow Hooks......Power Folding Tow Mirrors......5th Wheel & Gooseneck Towing Prep Package......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-pin Wiring ......Transmission Tow / Haul Mode......Trailer Sway Control......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Factory Exhaust / Jake Brake......6 Speed Automatic Transmission......6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel......Factory 20 Inch Wheels!!

This Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, two Keys & Fobs and a balance of 160,000 KM RAM WARRANTY. Now sale priced at $68,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

